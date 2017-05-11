Instand Pot IP-DUO60, $90

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocking off $10 from the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60. This got down below $70 around Black Friday last year, but this $90 deal is the best we’ve seen in 2017.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.