Back In Stock: The Non-Slip Sibling of Your Favorite Travel Mug For $14
Shep McAllister
Today 10:06am

Contigo AUTOSEAL Transit, $14

This Contigo travel mug is very similar to the Autoseal West Loop, your overwhelming favorite mug on Kinja Co-Op, but with a rubberized non-slip grip. $14 matches a Gold Box deal from last week, so if you missed out on that all-time low price, this is a great second chance.