Aukey's Ubiquitous Magnetic Smartphone Vent Mount Is Just $6 Today
Shep McAllister
Today 12:36pm

Aukey Car Mount, $6 with code AUKEYLYU

Aukey's simple magnetic smartphone vent holder is one of the most popular car mounts out there, and from personal experience, I can tell you it's awesome for taking on vacation for use in a rental car as well. For $6, go ahead, give it a try.