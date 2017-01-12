Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.At $100, There's No Excuse Not to Own an Anova Sous-Vide CirculatorShep McAllisterToday 9:12amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenHomeAmazonAnovaSous-VideCooking96EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anova Bluetooth Precision Sous-Vide Cooker, $100 Ready to experience meat in a whole new way? Amazon’s currently offering the Bluetooth model of Anova’s excellent Sous Vide immersion circulator for $100, essentially matching the price we saw on Black Friday. Lifehacker has a great explainer on Sous-Vide cooking for you to check out, but the basic idea is that you seal the food in plastic bags, and then cook it in precisely heated water over a longer period of time. It sounds weird, but trust me when I say that it works like magic. Advertisement Advertisement Every time we post this, we get some snark about the Bluetooth, so just know that it’s optional. If you connect your phone, you can find a recipe via Anova’s app, and automatically program the cooker with one tap, but you certainly don’t need to use it.More Deals Recommended StoriesBuild Out Your Home Gym With Today's Amazon Gold BoxThe Step-Up Model Of Your Favorite Affordable Vacuum Is Deeply Discounted Right NowSign Up For the New Amazon Prime Rewards Visa, Get a $70 Gift Card Upon ApprovalShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply96 repliesLeave a reply