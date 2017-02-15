Up to 60% off shoes and accessories

Previously, ASOS was having a major discount on a lot of things, but today, they’ve ramped it up a bit. Take up to 60% off select shoes and accessories, including adidas, Hunter, Cheap Monday, and more. There are some really great steals hidden in there.

Here are a few of the hidden gems:

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boot, $77 | Pieces Classic Camel Scarf, $15 | Cheap Monday Denim Shopper Bag, $24 | ADIDAS Stan Smith Polygone Sneakers, $80
Park Lane Tie Ankle Block Heel Sandal, $26 | AJ Morgan Retro Chunky Sunglasses, $12 | Matt & Nat Shoulder Bag, $79 | Jonathon Aston Twinkle Tights, $8

