Anker PowerPort 2, $7 with code NL2SYSY4

Anker’s PowerPorts are your favorite USB charging hubs, and they’re practically giving away the travel-friendly 2-port model today. Just use code NL2SYSY4 at checkout to get it for $7. It’s a bit larger than the Aukey power brick that we’ve posted in the past, but it’s capable of outputting 12W on both ports simultaneously, rather than splitting that power between them.



Need more ports? The PowerPort Speed 4 includes Quick Charge 3.0, and is also on sale for $24.