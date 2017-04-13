Anker SoundBuds Slim, $22 with code BEST3235

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version is back down to its all-time low price.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

