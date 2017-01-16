Anker PowerCore Fusion, $21 with code 321KINJA

The newest member of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can save 20% at launch with promo code 321KINJA.

I’ve been playing around with the PowerCore Fusion for a little over a week, and it’s already replaced a bunch of now-redundant gear in my travel bag. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours for $21.