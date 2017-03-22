Anker SoundBuds NB10, $32 with code FHSPSNJG

Anker’s SoundBuds are your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, and the most sport-centric model in the lineup is $8 off today.

The highlight feature here is the NB10's wraparound design; once these things are in your ears, they’re not going anywhere until you take them out. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant (an improvement from the original’s IPX4 rating), pack in 12mm drivers, and include Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, promo code FHSPSNJG will take $8 off your pair, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.