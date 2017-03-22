Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Anker's Fitness-Focused Bluetooth Headphones Are $8 Off TodayShep McAllisterToday 10:16amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAudioTechAmazonBluetooth Headphones6EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker SoundBuds NB10, $32 with code FHSPSNJG Anker’s SoundBuds are your favorite affordable Bluetooth earbuds, and the most sport-centric model in the lineup is $8 off today. The highlight feature here is the NB10's wraparound design; once these things are in your ears, they’re not going anywhere until you take them out. They’re also IPX5 water-resistant (an improvement from the original’s IPX4 rating), pack in 12mm drivers, and include Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.For a limited time, promo code FHSPSNJG will take $8 off your pair, matching the best price we’ve ever seen. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Amazon Levi's Sale, Rubbermaid FreshWorks, Anker SoundBuds, and MoreGrab Some Discounted Denim During Amazon's One-Day Levi's SaleProp Up Your Phone With Twelve South's HiRise, Now Just $17Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterManaging Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply