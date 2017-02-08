Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Anker's Absurdly Popular String Lights Are Down To Their Lowest PriceShep McAllisterToday 9:10amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeLightingAmazonEufyAnkerString Lights111EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Eufy String Lights with Remote Control, $11 Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, has put its new set of copper string lights back on sale today for their lowest price ever, complete with adjustable brightness and multiple effects. You guys bought thousands upon thousands of these things during the holidays last year, but if you need another set, you won’t want to miss this deal. Want more Anker deals? A bunch of their best products are on sale right now for Valentine’s Day. More Dealshttp://deals.kinja.com/todays-best-deals-string-lights-tool-set-survival-gr-1792127389?rev=1486565781362Recommended StoriesStore 2TB Worth of Files (or PS4 Games) For Just $70Tackle Your Next Project With This 118-Piece DEWALT Tool Set, Cheaper Than Ever Today OnlyThese $20 Boots Will Keep You Feeling Warm and FuzzyShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply11 repliesLeave a reply