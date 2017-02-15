Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Anker Put a Shrink Ray To Its Bluetooth SoundBuds, and You Can Save $6 On the New ModelShep McAllisterToday 12:25pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAnkerAudioTechAmazonBluetooth Headphones184EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker SoundBuds Slim, $24 with code RXIWZ75F Update: You guys used all the promo codes, but it’s still in stock for $30.Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just launched with a 20% discount. The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.For a limited time, promo code RXIWZ75F will save you $6, but if recent Anker product launches are any indication, I wouldn’t be surprised if these sold out quickly. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Router Blowout, The Hike, J.Crew Factory, and MoreOne of the Best Router Deals Ever Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg In Today's Gold BoxDrew Magary's The Hike Is Just $3 As an Audiobook Today, If Your Ears Can Handle ItShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply18 repliesLeave a reply