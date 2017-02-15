Anker SoundBuds Slim, $24 with code RXIWZ75F

Update: You guys used all the promo codes, but it’s still in stock for $30.

Anker’s SoundBuds are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and the newest version just launched with a 20% discount.



The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the originals. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

For a limited time, promo code RXIWZ75F will save you $6, but if recent Anker product launches are any indication, I wouldn’t be surprised if these sold out quickly.