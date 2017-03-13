Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Anker Makes Flashlights Now, and They're All On Sale TodayShep McAllisterToday 9:08amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAnkerFlashlightsToolsHomeAmazon202EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Anker LC40 Flashlight, $10 | Anker LC90 Flashlight, $22 with code YMJAM28N | Anker LC130 Flashlight, $43 with code 7FOGBHXQ Anker, producer of a lot of your favorite charging gear, has its own line of flashlights now, and all three are on sale today for the best prices we’ve ever seen. The cheapest model is IP65 dust and water resistant, but actually doesn’t include a rechargeable battery. However, you can run it on three AAAs or a single rechargeable 18650 battery, which are cheap and easy to find. The next step up is far brighter (900 lumens vs. 400), and includes a rechargeable battery and a microUSB port, while the most expensive model is brighter still at 1300 lumens, and is IP67 rated, meaning you could even use it underwater. Whichever model you choose, just be sure to note the promo codes below. More Deals Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply20 repliesLeave a reply