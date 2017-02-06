Eufy BodySense Smart Scale, $40 | Black with code KINJA110, white with code KINJA888

Anker just unveiled its very first smart bathroom scale, and as you might expect from one of our readers’ favorite manufacturers, it’s really good.



As part of a limited time launch sale, you can save $10 on the Eufy (that’s Anker’s brand for home goods) BodySense Smart Scale with promo code KINJA110 (black) or KINJA888 (white).

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $40.

