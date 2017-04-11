Anker PowerCore Case, $42 with code PW7KINJA

Anker’s new battery case for the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 does things a little differently than you might expect, but it could be the best option for iPhone owners who want a battery case for certain situations, but might not use it every day.



Unlike literally every iPhone battery case ever made, Anker’s PowerCore Case doesn’t stay plugged into the iPhone’s Lightning port at all times. Instead, it’s more like a battery backpack with a tiny, hideaway Lightning cable that you can plug in whenever your phone needs a boost.

While it’s a less sleek look when you’re actually using the PowerCore Case to charge your phone, it actually makes a lot of sense. This design means that the entire outer edge of the case can be made of silicone rather than rigid plastic, making it easy to take off when you don’t need it. It also doesn’t obscure your phone’s Lightning port, so you can still use all of the Lightning cables you’ve already set up around your home, office, and car.

The case just launched for $52 (about half of what Apple charges for their own version), but our readers can already save $10 with promo code PW7KINJA.