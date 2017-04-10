Withings Body, $69 after 30% coupon

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Withings Body smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $69 (after you clip the 30% coupon on the page) is within about $1 of the best deal we’ve seen.

The Withings Body syncs stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps.