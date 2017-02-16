Luxe Bidet Neo 120, $30 after $5 coupon

A lot of people are reflexively appalled by the idea of a bidet, which makes no sense, because they’re amazing. Today on Amazon, you can score a Luxe Bidet Neo 120 that will work with just about any toilet for just $30 (after clipping the $5 coupon).

That’s basically nothing for a product you’ll use (hopefully) every day, and it’s particularly good for a model with a self-cleaning and retracting nozzle, let alone one with over 4,500 reviews. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

In case you missed it this morning, this would pair quite nicely with a discounted Squatty Potty.