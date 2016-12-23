Amazon's Taking Those Sample Boxes to the Next Level With a Full Sample StoreShep McAllisterYesterday 11:47amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsSamplesAmazonLifestyle42EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Amazon Sample Store Amazon’s Prime sample boxes were a huge hit with our readers this year, but now they’re making the concept a lot more flexible with a complete sample storefront. Advertisement It works like this: You just buy the samples you want for $2-$4 each, and after they ship, you’ll get an Amazon credit to spend on full-sized products from the same brand. That might be a little risky if you aren’t sure you want the brand, but if it’s something you buy anyway, it’s like getting the sample for free.The store is full of skincare items, protein powders (including stuff from Vega!), snacks, makeup, and more, so load up your cart, and rake in those credits. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Hoverboard, Yeti Microphone, French Press, and MoreFinally Get Yourself a Set of Packing Cubes For $11The Best Looking Coffee Maker Is Also One of the CheapestShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply