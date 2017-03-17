Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon's Taking $50 Off Sony's Best Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling HeadphonesShep McAllisterToday 2:37pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsSonyBluetoothAmazonAudioTech8EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Sony MDR1000X Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, $348 Sony’s MDR line of Bluetooth headphones sold like gangbusters during Deals Week, but if you were holding out for noise cancelling models, Amazon’s rewarding your patience today with a $50 discount on the top-of the line MDR100x.These headphones have all the features you’d expect in a good pair of Bluetooth headphones these days: NFC pairing, 20+ hour battery life, and even LDAC Hi-Res audio compatibility. But the secret sauce here is noise cancellation, including a special mode that lets ambient voices through either at all times, or just when you cup a hand over the right earcup. $348's still a pretty penny, but it’s the largest discount Amazon’s ever listed on this model in its 6+ months of existence. More DealsToday's Best Deals: Snack Bowl, Bluetooth Headphone Charging Case, Dry Shampoo, and MoreBuy an Xbox One Controller For $40, Get a Free Copy of Metal Gear Solid VExtend Your Home Network With a 3-Piece Powerline KitShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply