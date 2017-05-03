Breville Smart Oven 800XL, $200

Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering a rare $50 discount on the most popular model today.

I got one of these as a wedding gift last year, and it’s every bit as good as advertised. In addition to the obvious use cases like toasting bread or cooking a frozen pizza, I basically use it as my “real” oven for any recipe I can fit, since it preheats significantly faster than a full sized oven, and doesn’t heat up the entire house.

