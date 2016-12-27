Amazon's Running Another One-Day Kindle Sale, With Over 40 Titles to Choose FromShep McAllisterToday 8:54amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsMediaBooksEbooksKindleAmazonGold Box64EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Goodreads Choice Awards Kindle Sale A lot of people must have unwrapped Kindles on Christmas, because Amazon’s running a huge ebook sale for the third straight day.Today, the theme is Goodreads Choice Awards finalists and winners, and some highlights include Rise of the Rocket Girls, a biography of Leonard Nimoy written by William Shatner, and Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right. There are three pages of titles available though, so head over to Amazon to see them all. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply6 repliesLeave a reply