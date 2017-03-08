SONOS discounts are exceedingly rare, and usually organized around a special event like Black Friday. But for whatever reason, the PLAY:3 is priced at $256 for Prime members, down from $300. We don’t know how long this will last, but if it’s on your wish list, you shouldn’t hesitate.

Recommended Stories

Today's Best Deals: Fancy Desk Lamps, Shoulder Massager, PS4 Hard Drive, and More
Your Favorite LED Desk Lamps Have Rare Discounts Today
Your Favorite Desktop Computer Speakers: Klipsch ProMedia 2.1