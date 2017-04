The CB-1s have a (relatively) flat frequency response that’s great for listening to a variety of music or audio/video editing, with a wide sound stage in a closed back design. I get good isolation/seal with the updated pads. The inclusion of two detachable cables- coiled and straight, is also generous and welcome. Even better that they smartly attach with a twist lock.



We know from five years of Kinja Deals that great over-ear, closed back headphones for under $70 is no joke. Depending on what you’ve shelled out for in the past, they might even blow away your much more expensive pairs.

These have been my daily drivers at work since early September, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.