Update: The medium/large combo packs are sold out, but you can still get a 4-pack of all large cubes for even less, again in multiple colors.

Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four from AmazonBasics is only $10-$11 today, depending on the color. That’s less than half the usual price, and by far an all-time low. I have a set of these, and love them.