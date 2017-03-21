Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon's Popular Packing Cubes Are Less Than Half Their Usual Price Right NowShep McAllisterToday 10:13amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonBasicsTravelHomeAmazon22EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink AmazonBasics Packing Cubes, $10-$11 Update: The medium/large combo packs are sold out, but you can still get a 4-pack of all large cubes for even less, again in multiple colors. Packing cubes can make organizing clothes and toiletries for your next trip a little less hellish, and this highly-rated set of four from AmazonBasics is only $10-$11 today, depending on the color. That’s less than half the usual price, and by far an all-time low. I have a set of these, and love them. Recommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Wiper Blades, PUMA, Razer, and MoreLife's Too Short For Vacuuming: Anker's Reader-Favorite RoboVac 11 Is Back Under $200There's No Reason Not to Pounce On This One-Day PUMA Sale from AmazonShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com