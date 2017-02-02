Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon's One-Day Logitech Sale Includes the MX Master Mouse and MoreShep McAllisterToday 8:29amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsComputers & AccessoriesLogitechAmazonGold BoxTech354EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Logitech Gold Box Amazon just kicked off another Gold Box deal full of Logitech peripherals, and this one is a doozy. Advertisement The selection includes the feature-packed MX Master Mouse for an all-time low $60, the versatile MX Anywhere 2 mouse for $48, the K480 Bluetooth keyboard/gadget stand for $21, and a lot more. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, and I imagine several items will sell out early.Note: There are two pages of deals on Amazon’s site; it’s easy to miss the pagination buttons. More Dealshttp://deals.kinja.com/todays-best-deals-logitech-gear-contigo-mugs-gta-v-1791913621?rev=1486050944858Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply35 repliesLeave a reply