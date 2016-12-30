Amazon's Offering Extremely Rare Discounts On Your Favorite Toaster OvensShep McAllisterToday 9:54amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsKitchenBrevilleAmazonToaster Ovens7EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Breville Smart Oven 800XL, $200 | Breville Smart Oven Mini 450XL, $100 Breville’s reader-favorite Smart Ovens almost never go on sale, but Amazon’s offering rare discounts today on two different models today, including an all-time low price on the Mini. Unless you happen to own some other beautiful Breville products we recommend, it’ll almost certainly be the best-looking appliance in your kitchen. I got one of these as a wedding gift several months ago, and it’s every bit as good as advertised.The Mini is just $100, down from its usual $150, and the 800XL is also $50 off, down to $200. If you got some Amazon gift cards for the holidays, I can’t think of many more worthwhile things to spend them on. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesSave Big On Music, Games, Movies, Tax Software, and More During Amazon's Digital Day EventFight Back Against Dry Winter Air With this One-Day Humidifier SaleAmazon's Dropping a Deuce: Two Different Deals on Toilet StoolsShep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply7 repliesLeave a reply