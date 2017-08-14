Today only, Amazon’s slashing prices on a grab bag of products that could fit broadly into the PCs and accessories category, but there’s something for everyone in here.



First up, the Boogie Board LCD writing tablet is down to $18. This is basically a digital sheet of paper that you can erase with the touch of a button, and its battery never needs to be charged or replaced.

There’s a lot of networking gear available as well, including the powerful Netgear Orbi mesh system (which drastically improved the Wi-Fi in my parents’ hours, for what it’s worth), a TP-Link Archer C9 for smaller homes, and even an eight-port ethernet switch, if you still prefer to plug things in.

Gaming gear is well represented in the sale, most notably by the Logitech G13 gaming board marked down to an all-time low $39. Full-sized keyboards are present as well, including the reader-favorite Corsair K70 Lux mechanical keyboard, and the tenkeyless K63 as well. There’s even something for console gamers, with the Elgato Game Capture HD60 marked down to an all-time low $110.

Everyone needs more storage space, and this sale delivers with an ultra-fast 32GB flash drive for $19, or a 128GB model with a microUSB connector for $28.

Want to build a PC? There are deals for you here as well.

Or if you’d prefer just to buy one pre-made, several laptops and desktops are included as well, most notably the VR-ready Razer Blade Pro for an all-time low $4,000, and the Razer Blade Stealth for $1,300.

There are even more deals we didn’t highlight here, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full list.