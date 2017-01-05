If your new year’s resolution is to become a better employee, manager, or entrepreneur, Amazon’s discounting dozens of business books for Kindle to just a few bucks each, today only. A few of the most popular titles are below, but commute over to Amazon to see the full list.



Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.