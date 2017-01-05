Amazon's Getting Down to Business With Today's Kindle Ebook SaleShep McAllisterToday 9:55amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsMediaBooksEbooksAmazonKindleGold Box3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Kindle Business Book Sale If your new year’s resolution is to become a better employee, manager, or entrepreneur, Amazon’s discounting dozens of business books for Kindle to just a few bucks each, today only. A few of the most popular titles are below, but commute over to Amazon to see the full list. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesThis Discounted Food Processor Kit Makes Your KitchenAid a Lot More UsefulBack In Stock: Pick Up a Steam Controller (Plus a Case!) For Just $35Restock On Protein During Amazon's One-Day EAS SaleShep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply