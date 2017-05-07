If you haven’t yet picked out a Mother’s Day gift (or just want to treat yourself to something nice), Amazon’s running a big sale on many of its most popular gadgets.

The bulk of the discounts are on Kindle ereaders, including the first ever deal on the Kindle Oasis, the Kindle for the 1%. Unfortunately, the $50 price drop is only valid on the model with cellular networking.

If Mom still hasn’t gotten an Amazon Echo, that would also make a great gift at $30 off.

And rounding out the discounts is the Kindle Fire HD 8 tablet for $65, or $25 less than usual.