Amazon's Dropping a Deuce: Two Different Deals on Toilet StoolsShep McAllisterToday 8:39amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeBathroomAmazonSquatty Potty84EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink I don’t know how else to say it, but we’re all pooping incorrectly. Originally popularized by Squatty Potty, a toilet stool can lift your legs into ideal bowel movement positioning, and you can get one from easyGopro for $19 today, or a few bucks less than the Squatty Potty. If you need to be surrounded by opulence while you do your business, the Squatty Potty teak is on sale for $60 as well, plus $4 shipping. Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gawker.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gawker.comReply8 repliesLeave a reply