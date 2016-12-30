I don’t know how else to say it, but we’re all pooping incorrectly. Originally popularized by Squatty Potty, a toilet stool can lift your legs into ideal bowel movement positioning, and you can get one from easyGopro for $19 today, or a few bucks less than the Squatty Potty.



If you need to be surrounded by opulence while you do your business, the Squatty Potty teak is on sale for $60 as well, plus $4 shipping.