It’s never been easier to outsource vacuuming to a robot, and with today’s Amazon Gold Box, it’s basically never been cheaper, either.



While they lack the brand recognition of Roombas, and we can’t personally vouch for them like we can for the Eufy RoboVac 11, these ECOVACS vacuums have solid reviews, and are insanely affordable.

The $140 Slim model is just over 2" tall, so it can fit under most furniture that you probably only move to clean under a couple of times per year. It also has Wi-Fi control, which is insane at that price.

For $30 more, the DEEBOT M80 adds an optional wet mopping system for your hard floors, in addition to pulling standard vacuum duties.

And if you really want to splurge, the M88 is also on sale for $249, which adds a tangle-free pet hair brush, smarter pathfinding, and a max cleaning mode that boosts its vacuuming power when the mess demands it.

All three of these deals are all-time low prices, but they’re only available today, and they could very well be cleaned out early.

