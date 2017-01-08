If your Eneloop AA collection isn’t quite as big as it could be, you can supplement it with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics high capacity AAs for $16 today.



That’s an all-time low price, and $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag.

