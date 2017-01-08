Amazon's Custom-Branded Rechargeable Batteries Have Never Been CheaperShep McAllisterYesterday 3:16pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsPowerTechEneloopAmazonAmazonBasics324EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink 8-Pack AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries, $16 If your Eneloop AA collection isn’t quite as big as it could be, you can supplement it with an 8-pack of AmazonBasics high capacity AAs for $16 today.That’s an all-time low price, and $3 less than the equivalent Eneloop pack. And if you believe some reviewers, these may actually be rebranded Eneloops themselves. We can’t verify that claim (though like Eneloops, they were produced in Japan and pre-charged with solar energy, which seems really specific to be a coincidence), but whatever their origin, they have great reviews, and a stellar price tag. More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply32 repliesLeave a reply