If you want to install a garbage disposal, your search can begin and end with the Waste King line.



You don’t see a ton of products on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews, but this 1 HP Waste King model manages a 4.6 star average from a boatload of customers, and it’s marked down to $100 right now on Amazon. We’ve seen it slightly cheaper on a handful of occasions, but this is the best deal since the holiday season, and definitely on the low end of its price range.

