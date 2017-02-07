Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon's Blowing Out Samsung Gear VR Headsets, For Prime Members OnlyShep McAllister24 minutes agoFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechMobile DevicesSamsungAmazonPrimeVR41EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Samsung Gear VR, $61 If you own a compatible Galaxy phone, the Oculus-powered Samsung Gear VR is one of the greatest mobile accessories ever made, and Prime members can get the newest model for an all-time low $61, while supplies last. Compatible with: Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edgeRecommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Valentine's Day Watches, LED Lighting, Solar ChargersSamsung's Gear 360 Captures VR-Ready Video For Just $226Kinja Deals' New York Fashion Week Preview: Radiant Portable Sauna ($159)Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply4 repliesLeave a reply