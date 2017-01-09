Amazon Fire HD 10, $150 with code FIRE10

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than a refurbished Fire HD 10 for just $150 today (with code FIRE10), the best price we’ve ever seen.

It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, and its 1280x800 screen is far from spectacular. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Refurbished Fire tablets carry the same 1-year warranty as brand new models, so I wouldn’t let that scare you off. Just be sure to use code FIRE10, and note that supplies are very limited.

