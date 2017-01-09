Amazon's Blowing Out Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablets For Just $150, While Supplies LastShep McAllisterToday 8:30amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonRefurbMobile DevicesTabletsFireTech214EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Amazon Fire HD 10, $150 with code FIRE10 If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than a refurbished Fire HD 10 for just $150 today (with code FIRE10), the best price we’ve ever seen. Advertisement It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, and its 1280x800 screen is far from spectacular. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.Refurbished Fire tablets carry the same 1-year warranty as brand new models, so I wouldn’t let that scare you off. Just be sure to use code FIRE10, and note that supplies are very limited. More Deals Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply21 repliesLeave a reply