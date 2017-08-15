Hot off the heels of yesterday’s tech-focused Gold Box, Amazon’s back at it with a one-day sale on some of your favorite Logitech accessories.



If you’re in the market for a mouse, this is the day to buy one. The MX Master for $50 and MX Anywhere 2 for $40 are both fantastic deals for general purpose computing, while the G203 and G302 are both great budget mice for gamers.

The keyboard selection isn’t quite as impressive—there aren’t any mechanical boards in the bunch—but the K400 has a trackpad built in, and is a fantastic deal at $18. There are some other keyboards and keyboard/mice combos if you click over to Amazon to see all of the deals.

And to put a cherry on top, there are a pair of popular accessories on sale for all-time low prices as well:

$47 C920 Webcam

For all the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon, and remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.