Amazon’s Prime Pantry service has kicked off the new year with a pair of special promotions.

If the $6-per-box Prime Pantry delivery fee is scaring you off, it’s easy to avoid by including any five items from this page in your box. There are hundreds of eligible products from across every major category (including your favorite toilet paper), so you should have no trouble finding five that you were going to buy anyway. If you meet this requirement, you’ll see the $6 shipping fee waived at checkout.

If that weren’t enough, you can also spend $30 on a smaller selection of items, and get $5 off your order. Eligible items are limited to skin, oral, hair, and health care products, but there are enough choices that you can probably find $30 worth of stuff that you need.

So if you play your cards right here, you’ll pay far less for non-refrigerated food, laundry detergent, bathroom essentials, skin care, and home goods than you would at your local supermarket, and you won’t even have to leave the house to get it.