If you like having green things in your home, but struggle to keep them alive, succulents are made just for you.



For the first time in my memory, Amazon’s running a one-day Gold Box deal on a collection of 20 succulent plants shipped right to your door. Each plant is unique and comes in a 2" pot, but many of them will be ready to transfer to a larger arrangement. Just remember, the green ones do well indoors, while purple and orange plants will be happier on your patio.