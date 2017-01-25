Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon Just Dropped Over 50 New Dash Buttons And Still Gives You a $5 CreditJillian LucasToday 8:53amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsAmazonDash ButtonHome642EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink GIF $5 credit with first Amazon Dash button purchase Amazon added 50+ new Dash buttons to their lineup this morning, and while you probably don’t need most of them (except the Brownie Brittle one, you definitely need that), there may be a few in there that could come in handy around your house. The buttons still cost $5 each, but as an added incentive, you’ll get that $5 back in the form of an Amazon credit when you press it for the first time.Hook up a Dash button for basically anything you need now. Here are a few standouts: Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply64 repliesLeave a reply