Amazon added 50+ new Dash buttons to their lineup this morning, and while you probably don’t need most of them (except the Brownie Brittle one, you definitely need that), there may be a few in there that could come in handy around your house. The buttons still cost $5 each, but as an added incentive, you’ll get that $5 back in the form of an Amazon credit when you press it for the first time.



Hook up a Dash button for basically anything you need now. Here are a few standouts: