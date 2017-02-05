Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon Just Discounted Its Tablets and Kindles In Time For Valentine's DayShep McAllisterToday 9:56amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsTechE-readersMobile DevicesTabletsKindleAmazon203EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Fire Tablet, $40 | Kindle, $60 | Kindle Paperwhite, $100 | Kindle Voyage, $180 Amazon just kicked off another of its periodic Fire and Kindle device deals, with $10-$20 off various devices, and up to $45 off bundles that include chargers, cases, and more.These could make great Valentine’s gifts for the right kind of person, but we aren’t sure how long the price drops will last, so check them out below. Shep McAllistershep@gizmodomedia.com@shepmcallisterSenior Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply20 repliesLeave a reply