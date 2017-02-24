Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon is Tying Up Both Fifty Shades Blu-rays Into a $28 BundleJillian LucasToday 8:33amFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsDVDFifty Shades of GreyFifty Shades DarkerBlu-RayAmazonMedia3EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Fifty Shades of Grey + Fifty Shades Darker, $28 after $5 discount You DVD collection may have just gotten into BDSM. Right now, if you bundle Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker on Blu-ray, you’ll immediately save $5. Rumor has it, Fifty Shades Darker wasn’t actually all that terrible, plus, at the very least, you could probably masturbate to the soundtrack.You’ll need to add both titles to your cart to see the $5 discount. And just a heads up, Fifty Shades Darker is still a pre-order. Jillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply3 repliesLeave a reply