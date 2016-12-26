If you’ve been dying to read some NYT Best Sellers (or, like me, just got a Kindle for Christmas and want to stockpile books on the cheap), Amazon is having another huge Kindle sale, in case you missed yesterday’s while opening gifts. Grab Dark Matter, Why Not Me? and more titles you’ve wanted to read but didn’t want to buy at full price for under $5.
Here are a few picks, but head to Amazon to see the rest.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.
Commerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com