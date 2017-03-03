Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Amazon Is Helping You Save Money on Your Next DIY Project With These Deals on ToolsJillian LucasToday 3:44pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsHomeToolsHome ImprovementStanleyDremel02EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Planning on a DIY kind of spring? Well Amazon is marking down a ton of tools. Here’s a list of the best deals happening for the month of March: Advertisement $10 off $50 Stanley ToolsUp to 30% off Dremel Tools$10 gift card with pre-order of Dremel Hatch Project KitUp to 22% off Porter-Cable productsRecommended StoriesToday's Best Deals: Weather Stations, KitchenAid, Stanley Tools, and MoreTake Advantage of This Early Spring With an $18 Camping HammockYou'll Be Blown Away By This Deal on One of Your Favorite FansJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReplyLeave a reply