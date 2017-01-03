All The Coolest Tchotchkes Are On Sale at Uncommon GoodsJillian LucasToday 2:01pmFiled to: Kinja DealsDealsLifestyleUncommon Goods21EditPromoteShare to KinjaGo to permalink Up to 70% off select items Whenever anyone asks me where to get cool, unique gifts (it happens much more often now that I’m working here), I always tell them Uncommon Goods. They have something for everything, and right now, those somethings are up to 70% off. Advertisement I got this microwave popcorn popper for my boyfriend for Christmas and it’s a pretty fantastic. And by “for my boyfriend” I mean “for my boyfriend to use to make me popcorn without to do anything.”Here are some pretty great gifts for someone, or yourself: Illustrated Land & Sea Pillows, $27 | Subway Map Glasses - Set of 2, $28 | Peruvian Opal Vine Earrings, $90 | Chocolate & Roses Teas, $15 | Foodie Duo Embroidery Hoop Art, $38 Color Block Coffee Pour Over Cone, $30 | Wrecking Ball Bookends, $45 | Mobius Strip Necklace, $65 | Painted Carryall Tote, $56 | Golden Lidded Casserole Dish, $90 Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here to learn more, and don’t forget to sign up for our email newsletter. We want your feedback.Recommended StoriesToday's Best Lifestyle Deals: Amazon Beauty, ASOS, Banana Republic, GAP, and MoreBanana Republic and GAP Are Starting the Year Off With Major DiscountsToday's Best Deals: The Smallest Car Charger, Adjustable Dumbbells, Short Novels, and MoreJillian Lucasjillian.lucas@gizmodomedia.com@jilldotcomCommerce Editor, Lifestyle | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comReply2 repliesLeave a reply