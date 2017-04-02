20% off TP-Link Smart Home Equipment with Code 20SMARTHOME

TP-Link has very quietly developed an impressive lineup of simple smart home gear, and you can save 20% on basically all of it today with promo code 20SMARTHOME.



I suspect most of you will use the code to bring the TP-Link Smart Plug and Smart Plug Mini down to $24, one of the best prices we’ve seen. These are basically exactly like WeMo Switches, save for the fact that they don’t work with IFTTT. If you have an Amazon Echo though, you can order them around with Alexa.

The code will also work on the TP-Link Smart Light Switch, which does exactly what you think it does, the Smart Plug with energy monitoring, and even their smart light bulb, which doesn’t require a hub.