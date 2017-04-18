AirPods aren’t the only headphones with Apple’s impressive—hell, magical—W1 chip for easy pairing and switching between devices; they added it to the latest line of Beats headphones as well, and all three models are cheaper than ever right now.



The entry-level BeatsX are $30 off, the fitness-friendly PowerBeats3 are $20 less than usual, and Solo3 on-ears (40 hour battery and all) are discounted by a whopping $60. No matter which model you choose, they’ll pair to your iPhone without any fuss, and automatically work with all of your other iCloud-connected iPads and Macs as well. It sounds like a little thing, but as a satisfied owner of AirPods, I can tell you that not having to futz with the Bluetooth settings menu makes a massive difference.